Trevadell M. Landis
Trevadell M. Landis

SPRING GROVE - Trevadell Mae (Crone) Landis, 85, went home to be with Lord on September 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late Sterling Landis.

Born September 19, 1935 in York New Salem to Wilmer and Fannie (Smith) Crone.

Trevadell was a member of Trinity (Roth's) United Church of Christ-Spring Grove, where she belonged to the Helping Hands, Prayer Chain, Golden Gatherings Consistory and Widows Group. She was also a member of the church choir. She enjoyed Christian music, loved reading, doing word search and NASCAR. She enjoyed her early summers on her grandfather's farm with her sister, Reba. After marriage, she enjoyed family gathering and continued friendship with classmates of Spring Grove—Class of 1953.

Mrs. Landis is survived by her children, Karen Laughman and husband, Gene, Kevin Landis and wife, Kelly, Kenneth Landis and wife, Missy, Kathryn Forry and Kristina Martin and husband, Dan. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Matthew Landis and wife, Sarah, Joshua Landis, Justin Landis and wife, Jordan, Katelyn Landis and Rachel and Emily Forry and five great grandchildren, Madalyn, Colin, Jemma, Justin, Hudson and one great grandchild on the way and her sister, Reba Miller. She was preceded in death by a sister, Portia Klinedinst and brother, Wilmer Crone II.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Trinity (Roth's) United Church of Christ, 6417 Church Rd, Spring Grove. Officiating the service will be her pastor, the Rev. Ronald Heagy. A viewing will be held from 10-11AM, Tuesday, at the church. Burial will be held in St. Jacob's Union Cemetery-York New Salem. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinity (Roth's ) United Church of Christ, 6417 Church Rd, Spring Grove, Pa 17362.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
