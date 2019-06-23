Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
New Oxford - Tryann A. (Hardy) Aughenbaugh, 41, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of Barry K. Aughenbaugh.

Tryann was born September 7, 1977, in Gettysburg, the daughter of Wayne D. Hardy of New Oxford, and the late Yvonne A. (Barrick) Russell.

In addition to her husband and father, Tryann is survived by a daughter, Desteny M. Aughenbaugh of New Oxford, a grandson, Easton A. Beck of New Oxford, and a half-brother, Colton M. Hardy of Huntsdale. She was predeceased by a brother, Wayne D. Hardy, a sister, Desirae A. Russell, and a nephew, Wayne M. Hardy.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 6 PM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. David DeLong officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 23, 2019
