Hanover - Vanessa Jean Warren, 57, of Hanover, PA, wife of 36 years to Jay Warren, entered Heaven's gates and into the arms of her Savior on Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born on Tuesday, August 21, 1962, in Fayetteville, NC, she was a daughter to Haskell Johnson and the late Robert Johnson. After attending Cape Fear High School and Appalachian State University with her beloved, she and Jay moved to Hanover to open a Domino's Pizza franchise. In addition to being an entrepreneur; a Vacation Bible School director and active member of First Baptist Church; and an avid leader in community foodbanks, Vanessa was a relentless advocate and trailblazer in the local homeschooling movement. By extension, she was a relentless advocate for her two sons, pushing them to their full potential while ensuring they were prepared to raise their own families to be reliant on no one but God. Vanessa's legacy lives on in Jayson, a Captain in the U.S. Air Force and a published author; Ethan, a musician and Dean of Ministries for the Word of Life Bible Institute in Hudson, Florida; her daughters-in-law, Grace and Ashley; and her grandchildren, Clara (6), Landon (5), Adeline (3), Gwendelyn (2), and Norah (2 months). Ultimately, the true number of lives impacted for the better by the selfless life of Vanessa Warren is known only to the Lord.
Vanessa was preceded in death by her father and her dear friend, the Rev. Dwight Eldeen of Hanover. She is survived by her mother, husband, children, grandchildren, her niece Christy of Burlington, NC, and her sisters Gayle and Sheila of Fayetteville, NC. Cremation services will be held privately and a public memorial service will be scheduled at a later time once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
