Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna E. Lawrence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verna E. Lawrence Obituary
Verna E. Lawrence

McSherrystown - Verna E. Lawrence, 81, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the York Hospital, with her family by her side. She was the wife of John F. Lawrence with whom she shared 60 years of marriage on October 10, 2019.

Born December 11, 1937 in Hanover, she was the daughter of Averill T. and Margaret C. (Hemler) Simpson.

Verna was the owner/operator of Verna Lawrence Beauty Shop in McSherrystown for 50 years. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown and was a 1956 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. Verna enjoyed playing cards, she was a Penn State and Baltimore Orioles fan, and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and attending their various activities.

Surviving in addition to her husband are five children, David J. Lawrence and wife Patricia of Frederick, MD, Margaret A. Hull and husband Alex of New Oxford, Diane M. Harnish and husband Robert of Paoli, Gregory T. Lawrence and wife Pamela of Hanover and Michael F. Lawrence and wife Colleen of McSherrystown; five grandchildren, Matthew Lawrence, Morgan Hull, Megan Lawrence, Dylan Lawrence and Evan Harnish; one sister, Margaret M. Hogan of Wayne. She was preceded in death by a brother Averill T. Simpson Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church, McSherrystown, with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown. Relatives and friends will be received 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Contributions in memory of Verna may be made to Annunciation Church HVAC Fund, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -