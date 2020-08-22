1/1
Vernon E. Kopp
Vernon E. Kopp

Hanover - Vernon Eugene Kopp, 78, husband of Tania B. "Tammy" Null Kopp, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Cadia Healthcare in Hyattsville, MD.

Born on Friday, August 7, 1942 in York, he was the son of the late Emory M. and Georgeann Greenwood Kopp. Vernon was a 1960 graduate of Eichelberger High School and was a former employee of Conewago Dairy. He later was employed by Lau's Sewing Center for 32 years before working for Stambaugh Metal, Inc. He enjoyed collecting anniversary knick-knacks and various other items and spending time with his train collection.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 58 years, are three children, Lori R. Heck of Hanover, Christopher E. Kopp of Cuday, WI and Stacey E. Bowlin and her husband, James, of Hanover; eight grandchildren, Crystal, James, Brandon, T.J., Natasha, Noah, Ryan and Hope; and 16 great-grandchildren, Faith, Lilly, Devon, Katy, Tyler, Jayden, Stephen, Aniyha, Olivia, Jazzy, Kylan, Abigail, Addie, Aryane, McKenzie and Korbin.

The funeral will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover with The Rev. Fred Mummert officiating. Burial will follow in Marburg Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

In compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the viewing and funeral will be required to wear masks and attendance will be limited to 25 persons. The service will be live streamed on the memorial tribute page at https://www.panebakerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Vernon-Kopp/#!/PhotosVideos beginning at 10 AM on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com






Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
