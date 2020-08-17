Vernon L. Sarro
Littlestown - Vernon L. Sarro, 74, of Littlestown, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home. He was the widower of Patricia C. (Welsh) Sarro who died March 2, 2009. Born January 30, 1946 in Baltimore City, Vernon was the son of the late Frank & Dorcas (Ehrman) Sarro.
He was a Glen Burnie High School graduate and received his Bachelor of Science degree from University of Maryland. He was a Maryland State Police Sergeant retiring in 1995 after 22 years of service.
Surviving are his daughter, Christine N. Garvin & Michael of Littlestown; his son, Daniel T. Sarro & Christina of Hanover and his brother, Frank J. Sarro, III of Estero, FL. Vernon was a member of St. Aloyosius Catholic Church, Littlestown.
He enjoyed horse-back riding and loved all his animals.
Visitation is Friday, Aug 21, 10 - 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littletown. Memorial Service and Inurment are private with the Rev. C. Anthony Miller officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks are to be worn and social distancing is to be followed. Memorials in Vernon's name may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Alzheimer' Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
.