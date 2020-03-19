|
|
Viola C. Smith
Hanover - Viola C. Smith, 94, of Hanover and formerly of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Columbia Cottage in Hanover. She was the wife of Lionel J. Smith who died January 17, 2020 after sharing 70 years of marriage.
Born September 7, 1925 in Adams County, she was the daughter of Norbert J. and Lucinda B. (Gallagher) Small.
Viola was retired from Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown, where she worked in the cafeteria for 35 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover. Viola enjoyed working year-round at Neiderers Catering in McSherrystown, overnight trips with Lincoln Bus Lines, gatherings and feeding loved ones, and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is her daughter, Marjory A. Houser and husband Jeffrey of Hanover; two grandchildren, Jacob Houser and wife Virginia of York and Mitchel Houser and fiancé Briana Latta of Hanover; a great-grandson on the way; and a sister, Eva Small of Hanover. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Joanna Wollet and Betty Jane Gebhart.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown, with Rev. Msgr. James M. Lyons officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover at a later date, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The family is also appreciative of the outpouring of love and kindness from everyone. In lieu of all tangible sentiments, we ask that you pour that love into your families and loved ones, keeping them safe in our world today.
Viola's family would like to offer a special thank you to the Columbia Cottage Staff and Hanover VNA/Hospice.
