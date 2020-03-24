|
|
Viola M. Shive
Gardners - Viola M. (Herman) Shive, 77, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Jerry K. Swanger, and the late Fred A. Shive, who died January 31, 1996.
Viola was born February 28, 1943, in York Springs, the daughter of the late Norman and Ethel (Lobaugh) Herman.
Viola was a member of Chapel Hill Church of God in York Springs. She loved gardening, cooking, and taking care of others.
In addition to her husband Jerry, Viola is survived by a daughter, Sandra S. Musselman and her husband William of Gardners, a son, Stanley S. Shive and his wife Patricia of Gardners, three grandchildren, Breanna M. DeMonte, Seth Shive and Shay Shive, and their spouses, four great grandchildren, three step children, 10 step grandchildren and one step great grandchild. She was predeceased by a brother, Norman Herman, Jr.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Hill Church of God, 4521 Oxford Rd, York Springs, PA 17372. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020