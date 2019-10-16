|
|
Virginia Blocher
New Oxford - Virginia Miller Blocher, 95, of New Oxford, PA, entered peacefully into God's eternal care, Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Brethren Home, New Oxford, PA.
Born April 2, 1924 in Leckrone, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank P. and Muriel (Bromberg) Miller. Virginia was the loving wife of the late Robert B. Blocher who died February 26, 1984.
Virginia was a graduate of Uniontown High School and earned a B.S. in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. She served her country proudly as a mailman 3rd class in the United States Navy during World War II.
Mrs. Blocher was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA, where she was an active volunteer, and former member of the church choir.
Virginia was a teacher in the Hanover Public School District teaching at West Walnut and Washington Street Elementary Schools, and after retirement she was a substitute teacher in the Hanover and South Western school districts for a career in education that was well over 40 years. She was a member and past officer with the D.A.R., a member of Beta Sigma Phi, and NARFE. Virginia volunteered at the Library for decades, and at the Hanover Hospital for sixty years.
Virginia is survived by her sons, Bruce P. Blocher and wife Felicia of York, PA, and Robert S. Blocher and wife Mary of New Cumberland, PA; three grandchildren, Eric R. Blocher, Leana Farina, and Alan Kordas; eleven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Frank P. Miller, Jr. of North Olmsted, OH. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert E. Blocher; and a brother, J.P.K. Miller.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Virginia's life will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Kirk A. Griffin officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA, with the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail providing Military Honors. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to the .
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019