Virginia E. Kopp



Hanover - Virginia E. Kopp, 101, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Center, Hanover, PA.



Born September 19, 1917, in Blue Ridge Summit, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lee M. and Edith (Tressler) Bailey. Virginia was the loving wife of the late Edward M. Kopp, who died May 5, 1986.



Virginia was a member of Harvest Chapel. She was a homemaker, enjoyed being involved with her church, and was known for her homemade fudge.



Virginia is survived by a son, Clyde E. Kopp of Easton, MD; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, William Kopp and Edward Kopp; and eight siblings, Thomas Bailey, Thurmond Bailey, Richard Bailey, George Bailey, William Bailey, Doris L. Myers, Loreen Laughery, and Beverly Sutch.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Virginia will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA with the Rev. Philip K. Nace officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the funeral home.



Published in Evening Sun on June 18, 2019