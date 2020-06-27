Virginia M. Myers
Hanover - Virginia M. Myers, 94, of Hanover, PA entered into God's eternal care, Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born February 19, 1926 in Biglerville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Bertha (Baker) Pyles. Virginia was the loving wife of the late J. Nevin Myers with whom she shared 65 years of marriage until his passing on November 2, 2013. She passed away on what would have been their 72nd wedding anniversary.
Mrs. Myers was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Abbottstown, PA. She enjoyed being with her family and friends especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as her special friend Molly.
Virginia retired from LG Potato Chip after many years of service. Upon retirement she worked for the Utz Potato Chip Company.
Virginia is survived by two daughters; Debra A. Britcher and husband Alan of Hanover, PA, Lou Ann Hahn and husband Ronald of New Oxford, PA, four grandchildren; Terry Hahn and wife Kristin of Hanover, PA, Jennifer Fritzinger and husband Brian of Dover, PA, Lisa Rummel and husband Doug, and Shawn Britcher all of Hanover, PA, seven great grandchildren; Mackenzie, Rylan, Kaylee, Ian, Jocelyn, Brian, and Brandon; and a sister, Ruth Topper and husband Joe of New Oxford, PA. She was preceded in death by a brother, Vernon Pyles.
A graveside service to celebrate and remember Virginia's life will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 100 Water Street, Abbottstown, PA, with her Pastor the Rev. Shawn M. Berkbile officiating. All who attend are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Contributions in memory of Virginia may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 Water Street, Abbottstown, PA 17301.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
