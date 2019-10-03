|
Virginia W. Dusman
Williamsport - Virginia W. Dusman, 90, of Williamsport, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at ManorCare South, Williamsport. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, The Rev. Preston H. Dusman on March 3, 2011.
Born March 23, 1929, in Manchester, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Bessie (Myers) Wentz.
Virginia graduated from Manchester High School, in Maryland. After graduation she went on to attend the State Teachers College in Towson, Maryland where she earned her degree. Virginia taught for several years in the Carroll County Maryland School System and substitute taught as well. She served on the Board of Central Pennsylvania Lutheran Church Women and was elected as the first President of the Upper Susquehanna Women of the ECLA. Virginia also served on the Synod Council of the Upper Susquehanna Synod and attended several Lutheran Churchwide conventions for both the Synod and the women's organizations. She served as President of the Lycoming County Church Women United, the Williamsport Garden Club, and the Lycoming County AARP. Virginia was a volunteer at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.
Surviving is a son Karl Dusman (Sherry).
A graveside service to honor the life of Virginia will be held privately in St. David's Union Cemetery, Hanover at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Virginia's name may be made to The Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg, 1742 United States, 61 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or a .
Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 3, 2019