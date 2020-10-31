1/1
Vivian M. E. Luckenbaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian M. E. Luckenbaugh

Hanover - Vivian May Esther Luckenbaugh, 92, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Transitions Nursing Center, Gettysburg, PA.

Born May 24, 1928 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Grace (Fuhrman) Shull. Vivian was the loving wife of the late Albert L. Luckenbaugh, Sr. who died June 25, 2013.

Vivian enjoyed crocheting, working on puzzles, loved her birds, her animals, and being with her family.

Vivian is survived by her son, Albert L. Luckenbaugh, Jr.; two brothers, Darius "Bud" Shull, and Theodore Shull; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two children, Clyde Luckenbaugh and Debra C. Eyer Scott; and four siblings, Samuel Shull, Dawn Millhimes, Donna Bunty, and Rosella Shull.

Due to COVID 19, a public service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved