Vivian M. E. Luckenbaugh
Hanover - Vivian May Esther Luckenbaugh, 92, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Transitions Nursing Center, Gettysburg, PA.
Born May 24, 1928 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Grace (Fuhrman) Shull. Vivian was the loving wife of the late Albert L. Luckenbaugh, Sr. who died June 25, 2013.
Vivian enjoyed crocheting, working on puzzles, loved her birds, her animals, and being with her family.
Vivian is survived by her son, Albert L. Luckenbaugh, Jr.; two brothers, Darius "Bud" Shull, and Theodore Shull; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two children, Clyde Luckenbaugh and Debra C. Eyer Scott; and four siblings, Samuel Shull, Dawn Millhimes, Donna Bunty, and Rosella Shull.
Due to COVID 19, a public service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
