Vonnie Sowers

Vonnie SowersThomasville - Vonnie Lee Sowers, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend passed into the presence of her Savior in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, August 16, 2020. Her last audible words were, "Take me Lord." For decades her heart's desire and longing was for peace to reign. With Jesus, she now knows peace in its fullest measure.Born in York, PA, Vonnie was second oldest of five girls. Life called on her early to be greatly instrumental in the raising of the younger three. Vonnie found support, kindness, and love at the Grace and Hope Mission Church, on Market St. The dear and precious ladies there impacted her life, introducing her to Jesus.Vonnie is survived by her life-long love, Raymond; sons Rick (Patty) Sowers, and Ray (Paula) Sowers; daughter Ruth (Mike) Shenberger; and grandchildren, Justin and Brandon Brady, and Mikayla and Cedric Sowers.Memorial celebration for family will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Salvation Army, 1090 Haines Rd., York 17402.