Vonnie Sowers
Vonnie Sowers

Thomasville - Vonnie Lee Sowers, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend passed into the presence of her Savior in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, August 16, 2020. Her last audible words were, "Take me Lord." For decades her heart's desire and longing was for peace to reign. With Jesus, she now knows peace in its fullest measure.

Born in York, PA, Vonnie was second oldest of five girls. Life called on her early to be greatly instrumental in the raising of the younger three. Vonnie found support, kindness, and love at the Grace and Hope Mission Church, on Market St. The dear and precious ladies there impacted her life, introducing her to Jesus.

Vonnie is survived by her life-long love, Raymond; sons Rick (Patty) Sowers, and Ray (Paula) Sowers; daughter Ruth (Mike) Shenberger; and grandchildren, Justin and Brandon Brady, and Mikayla and Cedric Sowers.

Memorial celebration for family will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Salvation Army, 1090 Haines Rd., York 17402.






Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
August 17, 2020
I will miss you every remaining day I have on this earth. My heart is broken, but I rejoice with you & your entry into your heavenly home. You have been mother, sister & best friend to me, my life will be empty without you in it. I love you so much
Ruth Shenberger
Sister
