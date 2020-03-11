Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Cross Keys Village (CKV)
Wallace G. Nelson Obituary
Wallace G. Nelson

New Oxford - Wallace Gustave Nelson, age 88 passed away peacefully March 6, 2020 in Hanover, PA. Born September 26, 1931 in the Bronx, NYC to Gustave and Bertha Nelson.

Wallace served in the U.S. Navy before marrying Dolores Zickefoose.

Wallace's career was in the private and government sectors of the aviation industry.

Wallace is survived by wife Dolores, son Craig (Susan), son Wesley (preceded), daughter Susan Sharpe (Patrick); grandchildren Krystina, Jacob, Tommy; Maddison, Morgan; Emily, Sara; great-grandchildren Kassidy, Jordyn; Josefina and Vera.

Wallace was preceded in death by his parents Gustave and Bertha Nelson, brother Richard Nelson (Marianne); in-laws Harper & Vera Zickefoose; grandson Brian Nelson.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 15 at Cross Keys Village (CKV), Encore room at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers the family's wish is to donate to or to CKV-TBHC Benevolent Fund at CKV.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
