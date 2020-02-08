|
Warren Edward Phipps, Sr.
Portland, TX - Warren Edward Phipps, Sr., 81, of Portland, TX, formerly of East Berlin, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1938, in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Martin R. and Gladys L. Phipps. He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley Dorothy Phipps, who recently passed away in December 2019.
Warren was a devoted family man, finding joy spending time with his wife of 61 years, his children, grandchildren and siblings. He was a dedicated railroad businessman quite proud of his career with B&O, Chessie System, and CSX railroads. He enjoyed traveling and good seafood, especially Maryland crab cakes. In his later years, he reconnected with his love of singing, brightening the lives of the many who heard him.
He is survived by his son: Warren E. Phipps, Jr. and wife Sylvia, his son-in-law: John Nickoles Sr., grandchildren: Brian E. Phipps, Caren L. Nazelrod and husband Ryan, John Nickoles Jr., Kevin A. Phipps, and great-grandchildren: Ruby Phipps, Beau Phipps, Colton Nazelrod, Logan Nickoles, Koral Phipps, and Caroline Nazelrod.
He was predeceased by his daughter: Cheryl L. Nickoles.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14, at 10:30 am, with Rev. Dr. Jason Poling officiating. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020