Wayne B. Berkley
Wayne B. Berkley

Littletown - Wayne B. Berkley, 57, of Littletown, entered into eternal rest on

Monday, Nov 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward & Betty (Hughes) Berkley and a brother, Lewis. Wayne is survived by his five siblings, sisters: Doris Newhart & Edwin of Easley, SC, Gail Smith & Kenneth of Hallstead, Debbie Wyant & Terry of Fountain Inn, SC and brothers: Keith of Kirkwood, NY and Robert of Cape Coral, FL; his numerous nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends that became his second family.

Services are private. Online condolences may be shared on

www.littlesfh.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
