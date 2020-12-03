Wayne B. BerkleyLittletown - Wayne B. Berkley, 57, of Littletown, entered into eternal rest onMonday, Nov 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward & Betty (Hughes) Berkley and a brother, Lewis. Wayne is survived by his five siblings, sisters: Doris Newhart & Edwin of Easley, SC, Gail Smith & Kenneth of Hallstead, Debbie Wyant & Terry of Fountain Inn, SC and brothers: Keith of Kirkwood, NY and Robert of Cape Coral, FL; his numerous nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends that became his second family.Services are private. Online condolences may be shared on