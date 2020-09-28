1/1
Wayne E. Thayer

New Oxford - Wayne E. Thayer, 79, passed Friday, September 25, 2020, at The Brethren Home Community. He was the husband of Yvonne F. (Critchfield) Thayer, his wife of 60 years.

Wayne was born October 14, 1940, in Woodlawn, MD, the son of the late Franklin E. and Adelaide Thayer.

Wayne retired as a firefighter from Westview Station #13 in Baltimore Co., MD. He was a life member of the Woodlawn V.F.D., and he was a member of Hebron Lodge, the American Legion, Time Release Car Club, and the East Berlin V.F.W. Post #8896. Wayne was active in his community and was always helping his neighbors. He was an avid decoy carver for many years and had a special love of trains that was passed on to his sons and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Yvonne, Wayne is survived by a daughter, Lesa A. Glatfelter and her husband John of Owings Mills, MD, two sons, Paul W. Thayer and his wife Judy of Westminster, MD, and Barry L. Thayer and his wife Carolyn of Hanover, four grandchildren; Jennifer L. Cole and her husband William Jr., Megan N. Whipple and her husband Christopher, Katlin M. Thayer and Brianna F. Thayer, four step grandchildren, two great grandchildren William III and John, one step great granddaughter, a sister, Wendy Garver and her husband Wayne of Littlestown, and a brother, Ronnie Thayer and his wife Judy and their two sons, spouse and grandchildren of NC.

A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at a later date. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
