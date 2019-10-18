|
Wayne P. Margelot
Glen Rock - Wayne P. Margelot, 67, of Glen Rock, York County, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital after a near decade long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Born March 26, 1952, in New Britain, CT, he was a son of Beatrice (Verrier) Margelot, of Hanover, and the late Ernest Margelot, Jr. On June 13, 1981, he was married to his sweetheart, Carmen (Foreman) Margelot, with whom he shared his life for 38 years.
Wayne graduated from Hanover High School in 1971 and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree from Lock Haven University and a Master's degree from Millersville University. Dedicated to shaping the minds of youth, Wayne was a devoted educator for 37 years. He taught Health, Physical Education and Driver's Education at Susquehannock High School for nearly 34 years prior to his retirement. Throughout his career, you could also find him on the sidelines coaching football, basketball, soccer and volleyball - or even driving a bus within the school district.
Wayne had a deep love for music in all forms - from classic rock to smooth jazz, you could see Wayne's soul come alive when the record was spinning. He shared this love with his family by playing his guitar as well as, teaching them countless music trivia facts. His second love was a little bit faster and seemingly unconventional for a man of his stature. Standing over 6'3" tall, with a mustache only bested by Tom Selleck, Wayne could be seen squeezing into his 1966 Corvette cruising around town. He loved building model Corvette cars with his brother Ernie, collecting Corvette memorabilia and going to the Corvette Show in Carlisle every year. Wayne's favorite place was his boyhood home at Great Hill Lake.
In addition to his wife and mother, Wayne is survived by his children of whom he was profoundly proud: daughters, Kathryn (Shane) McGraw, of Harrisburg, and Jessica (Steve) DeFazio, of King of Prussia, and sons, Joseph (Amanda) Margelot, of Mechanicsburg, Daniel Margelot, of Spring Grove and Timothy (Karissa) Margelot, of York Haven; his two loving grandchildren; his sister, Judith DiPuppo, of Hanover and brother, Ernest (Brenda) Margelot, of Sebree, KY; and, his sweet dog, Reggie.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Friday October 25, 2019 in St. Vincent De Paul Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends prior to the Mass, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M., and at a reception following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at .
Those wishing to share memories with the family, or to offer condolences, please visit CentralPACremationSociety.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Inc., Harrisburg.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019