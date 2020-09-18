Wendy Jo Spangler
Thomasville - Wendy Jo Spangler, 62, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy.
Born on Sunday, July 20, 1958 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Marvin Clair Spangler and Patricia Marie Demarest. Wendy Jo will be remembered as a hard working person from an early age and enjoyed being employed in the hospitality industry. She was a former member of the AmVets Post #22, had a passion for animals and enjoyed the outdoors and gardening.
Survivors include her daughter, Heather Kelly of York; grandchildren, Kirra, Chase and Maya and many others who considered her "Grandma"; two sisters, Diedre Spangler Ellis of Thomasville and Cheryl Ann Spangler Bohm of Severna Park, MD; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her longtime partner, Rick Geiman, who died in 2003; a sister, Connie Marie Spangler; and a devoted dog, Tootsie.
The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way - Suite 250, York, PA 17402.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com