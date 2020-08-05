Wesley A. Taylor
Hanover - Wesley Austin Taylor, 19, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home.
Born December 12, 2000 in Baltimore, MD, he was son of Marianne (Heckathorne)Taylor and the late Michael B. Taylor who died November 15, 2016.
Wesley was a 2019 graduate of South Western High School, Hanover, PA and attended West Chester University.
Wesley was a member of St. David's United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA.
Wesley loved playing lacrosse and soccer for club teams and for his high school team and was on the Student Council in high school. He enjoyed playing basketball in the driveway, playing video games, and listening to music.
In addition to his mother, Wesley is survived by his paternal grandparents, Elmer R. and Elizabeth (Dilgard) Taylor; an aunt, Ann Taylor; and an uncle, Robert Heckathorne and wife Denise.
A memorial service to celebrate and remember Wesley's life will be held outside on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM at St. David's United Church of Christ Fellowship Grove, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA, with his Pastor the Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM in the fellowship grove. All are asked to dress casual and bring your own lawn chairs if staying for the service. In compliance with heath and public safety directives, those attending will be asked to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wesley's name to Olivia's House, 830 South George Street, York, PA 17403, or to South Western Dollars for Scholars, 225 Bowman Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
