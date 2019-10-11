|
|
Wilbur H. Schue
Littlestown - Wilbur H. Schue, 92, of Littlestown, died Thurs, Oct 10, at Morning Glory Assisted Living, Littlestown. He was the widower of Thelma A. (Krumrine) Schue who died in 2008. Born March 2, 1927 in Union Twp, Adams County, Wilbur was the son of the late Horace R. & Sarah A. (Phillips) Schue. He served in the army during WWII. Wilbur worked many years at Revonah Spinning Mill of Hanover. Wilbur was also employed with Windsor Shoe Co, Littlestown, Schaad of Hanover and was retired from Lee Metals, Littlestown.
Surviving are his sons: Gary D. Schue & Karen and Alan R. Schue & Laurie, all of Littlestown; his 3 grandsons: Kevin D., Richard A. and Jason M. Schue and his 5 great grandchildren: Lucas, Mariah, Ava and Haisley Schue and Ayden Spangler. He was predeceased by his son, Glen David Schue, his sister Grace B. Stuffle and his brother Lester P. Schue. Wilbur was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Harney, MD. He loved watching the Yankees, gardening, spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Funeral Service is Tuesday, Oct 15, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Peter Naschke officiating. Viewing is Tues 10-11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown with military honors conducted by Littlestown Allied Veterans Council. Contributions in Wilbur's name may be sent to VNA Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019