Willard Black
Hanover - Willard Raymond "Ray" Black, III,79, of Hanover passed peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Brethren Home Community, New Oxord. He was the loving husband, for 55 years, of Janet M. (Eidam) Black who passed away on January 29, 2019.
Born January 27, 1941 in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Williard R., II and and Katherine Emma (Henry) Black.
Ray was a member of Grace U.C.C., Hanover serving on different committees and singing in the church choir for many years. He was an Insurance Agent with Washington National Insurance Co., Hanover, retiring in 1989. He then opened, with his son Jeff, "Picture This One Hour Photo" on the square in Hanover. Ray was a member of the Hanover Exchange Club serving in a number of capacities over the years. He was also a member of the Harrisburg and Hanover Masonic Lodges and a former member of the Hanover Jaycees. Ray was also a member of the Blue and Gray M.A.S. (miniature aircraft squadron). He was very active, with his wife Janet, organizing down town Hanover activities including the Christmas Parade, Santa's Cabin and the Halloween Parade which he and Janet were named "Grand Marshalls" in 2017. He also helped at the voting polls for Hanover's 3rd Ward for many years.
Mr. Black is survived by his children; Elizabeth A. Anderson of Hanover, Jeffry R. Black and his wife Tina of New Oxford, Susan J. Dienes of Hanover and Kathie L. Wakefield and her husband Martin of Palm Harbor, FL; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at a time to be determined due to the Corona Virus Pandemic.
Contributions in memory of Ray Black may be made to the Exchange Club of Hanover, PA; PO Box 634, Hanover, PA 17331or Grace United Church of Christ, 100 Fourth St., Hanover, PA 17331 or the Blue and Gray M.A.S. c/o 20 Christopher Lee Dr., New Oxford, PA 17350.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.