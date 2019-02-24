|
Willard Deel
New Oxford - Willard D. Deel, 64, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Health Hospital, Hanover. He was the former husband of Tina L. (Downs) Deel.
Willard was born May 17, 1954 in Grundy, VA, the son of Bessie J. (Hunt) Deel of Haysi, VA., and the late Tarzan Deel.
Willard maintained a strong Christian belief all his life, and was a hard worker. He was a beloved father, who always put family first, as this was very important to him.
In addition to his former wife Tina, Willard is survived by a son, William D. "Willy" Deel, of New Oxford, a daughter, Denise E. Deel of New Oxford, a step son, Jason P. Bosley and his wife Amber of Hanover, two granddaughters; Willow and Kamea Deel both of New Oxford, one grandson Alex Bedoy, Jr. of New Oxford, a sister Aileen Deel of Haysi, VA., two brothers; Patrick Deel and his wife Wanda of Eldersburg, MD and Tarzan Deel, Jr., of Stephens City, VA., three nephews and two nieces.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be at the convenience of the family. The Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 24, 2019