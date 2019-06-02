Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul (Dubs) Union Church
1958 Dubs Church Rd.
Hanover, PA
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul (Dubs) Union Church
1958 Dubs Church Rd.
Hanover, PA
Spring Grove - William E. Altland, age 81, passed away May 28, 2019 at Hanover Hospital. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Rudisill) Altland and the late Darlene (Wagner) Altland.

Bill was born in Spring Grove and graduated from Spring Grove High School. He worked at P.H. Glatfelter in Spring Grove for many years and retired in 2001. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club at P.H. Glatfelter. He enjoyed NASCAR, was a Baltimore Orioles fan and also enjoyed coin collecting.

He was predeceased by his son John E. Altland in 2012. In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by his stepsons Todd Lucabaugh, Troy Lucabaugh, and John Lucabaugh; his brother Clair Altland and wife Lucy; his brother-in-law Dean Markle; his sisters Esther Klunk and Helen Rauhauser; 11 nephews and 2 nieces. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Markle.

A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at St. Paul (Dubs) Union Church, 1958 Dubs Church Rd., Hanover with Pastor Bob Macfarlane officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service at St. Paul (Dubs) Cemetery. Viewings will be held on Tuesday from 6-8 PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove and on Wednesday from 10-11 AM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Paul (Dubs) Union Church.

www.beckfunerals.com
Published in Evening Sun on June 2, 2019
