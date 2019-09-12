|
|
William Burchett
Hanover - William E. Burchett, 74 of Hanover, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Hanover Hospital. He was the loving husband of Linda K. (Becker) Burchett; together they shared 50 years of marriage.
Born September 22, 1944 in Lamar, WV, he was a son of the late Fred L. and Matilda M. (Haynes) Burchett.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by three children, Angela Reynolds and her husband Matthew of Hanover, Robert Burchett and his wife Lisa of Thomasville, Melissa Burchett of Hanover; three sisters, Virginia Fabinski of WV, Gladys Cox of TN, Hope Myers of GA; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. William is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by a daughter, Melinda Godfriaux; two brother, Carl and Sidney Burchett and a sister, Helen Mullins.
William served in the United States Army for 9 years. He retired after working 37 years for Gerard Daniel as a custom wire splitter. During his free time, William enjoyed watching western movies, playing cards, and attending auctions. He was a member of the Hanover Eagles. William enjoyed spending time with his family more than anything.
There will be no public viewing; following cremation, a graveside service to celebrate the life of William will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Rest Haven Cemetery at the intersection of Westminster and Boundary Ave., Hanover, PA with Rev. Steve Salisbury officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Asso., 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to the American Heart Asso., 140 Roosevelt Ave., Suite 208, York, PA 17401
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 12, 2019