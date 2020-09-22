1/
William C. Myers
William C. Myers

Gettysburg - William C."Bill" Myers, 94, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Genesis Healthcare in Gettysburg. He was the husband of the late Nadine L. "Deanie" (Sponseller) Myers, who died on April 22, 2010.

Bill was born May 19, 1926 in Adams Co., the son of the late Charles F. and Agnes S. (Storm) Myers. Bill was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, New Oxford and a life member of SAVES.

Bill is survived by a son, Steven B. Myers and his wife Judy, of Abbottstown, a granddaughter, Molly Myers (Tyler Loveless) of Dover, and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, James F. Myers.

Following cremation, graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 10AM from Immaculate Conception Cemetery, New Oxford, with Rev. Michael Letteer officiating. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
