William C. Spangler



Spring Grove - William C. "Bill" Spangler, 82, husband of Sandra Rohrbaugh Spangler, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Center surrounded by his family.



Born on Monday, January 11, 1937 he was a son of the late John M. and Grace Dubs Spangler. He was also preceded in death by a daughter Angela Y. Sliker; and a brother, Robert H. Spangler. Bill retired from PH Glatfelter after more than 30 years of service, and was an active member of St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ. He was a member of the Hanover Home Association. He took great pleasure in being outdoors and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



In addition to his wife of 55 years, survivors include a daughter, Linda A. Spangler of Spring Grove; three grandchildren, Whitney Geiman and her husband, Zachary, Zackary Strausbaugh and his wife, Ashley, all of York, and Levi Strausbaugh of Hanover; two great-grandchildren, Zage and Lynken Geiman; a brother, James Spangler and his wife, Gloria, of Thomasville; two sisters, Nancy Hershey and her husband, Ronald, and Jean Keeney, all of York; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 11 AM Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ with The Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard officiating. Burial will follow in Stone Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at viewings to be held from 6 to 8 PM Thursday at Panebaker Funeral Home and at the church one hour prior to the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or to St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, PA 17329.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary