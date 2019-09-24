Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
William C."Bill" Lucabaugh

William C."Bill" Lucabaugh

Pottsville - William C. "Bill" Lucabaugh, Jr., 71, of Pottsville, who was formerly of Glen Rock, died Thursday September 19, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown.

Following cremation, a celebration of his life memorial service and sharing of memories will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday September 29, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. There will be no viewing and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

For complete obituary information please go to geiple.com
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 24, 2019
