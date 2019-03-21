Services
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
Sinking Spring - William E. Dennis, 63, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at his residence.

Bill was born July 18, 1955, in Gettysburg, the son of Joyce (Park) Dennis and the late Merle E. "Pat" Dennis.

Bill was a 1973 graduate of Bermudian Springs High School, a graduate of Bloomsburg University and Penn State University, and was a volunteer with the Adams County Historical Society.

Bill is survived by a son, Patrick E. Dennis of Camp Hill, two daughters, Kelley E. Stroup and her husband Brandon of Westminster, MA, and Carlee Jarrett of Watsontown, three granddaughters, Cora Dennis, Evelyn Dennis and Olive Jo Stroup, a brother, David Dennis of Gettysburg, and a sister, Cindy Hoff of New Oxford.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2018 at 7 PM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6 PM until the time of the service. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 21, 2019
