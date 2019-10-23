|
William E. Johnson
Littlestown - William E. Johnson, 62, of Littlestown passed away Tuesday, October 15th peacefully at his home. Born November 24th, 1956 in Baltimore City, "Billy" was the widower of lifelong high school sweetheart, Cherl Denise (Ruppert) Johnson & son of the late Edward & Mildred (Johnson) Kerr. He was a 1974 graduate of Westminster High School and was Manager for Solo Cup (formerly Sweetheart) of Owings Mills.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Angela Marie Johnson & family of Littlestown including his two cherished grandsons, (Riley W. J. Kordelski & Brent S. Willard) future son-in-law Joshua Willard, sisters Bonnie Argabright, Donna Cole, & Deborah Franklin of Hanover, as well as his beloved godson/nephew Matt Argabright & family of Jefferson.
Bill was an exceptionally devoted husband & father. He was an avid reader with a contagious love for music. He was always happiest out on the water in the mountains with his boat, his family, and his books.
Services are private. Online condolences may be shared on www.littles.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019