William F. Doyle, Jr
Hanover - William F. "Billy" Doyle, Jr, 54, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his residence.
Billy was born May 9, 1964, in Hanover, the son of Janet C. (Albright) Doyle of Hanover, and the late William F. Doyle, Sr.
Billy was a member of Emmanuel U.C.C., in Abbottstown, the Greensprings Rod and Gun Club, and was employed by PCA in Hanover.
In addition to his mother Janet, Billy is survived by five sisters, Patricia C. Howard, of Hanover, Julie A. Hoover and her husband Charles, of New Oxford, Marianne E. Doyle of Hanover, Christine M. Kroft and her husband Charles, of Wellsville, and Rebecca J. Moorehead and her husband Steve, of Newville, a twin brother, Robert F. Doyle of Hanover, and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11 AM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Abbottstown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 23, 2019