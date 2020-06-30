William "Bill" F. Staub
William "Bill" F. Staub, 72, of The Villages in Florida, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Patricia (Pattie) Maitland Staub for over 20 years.
Bill was born in McSherrystown, PA on July 9, 1947, the son of the late Francis X and Mary Jane (Shekell) Staub. He attended St. Josephs grade school and Hanover Senior High School. Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force. He worked as a banking executive, retiring from Wells Fargo in 2007. During retirement, he enjoyed working at Havana Golf and Country Club in The Villages.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kristie (Staub) Harris and her husband Cliff of Dover, PA, a granddaughter Natalie Jane Harris, Stepson John Hagerman and his wife Joyce of York New Salem, PA, their children Logan, Morgan and Madison, Stepdaughter Jodyee Hagerman of Towson, MD and her children Maxwell, Macy, and Mason, Brothers James Staub and wife Sally of The Villages, FL, Edward Staub and wife Elizabeth of Hazleton, PA, John Staub and wife Fay of Bishopville, MD, Joseph Staub and wife Erin of Reading, PA, Sisters Nancy (Staub) Brooks and husband Barry of Myrtle Beach, SC and Sharon (Staub) Balotin and husband Matt of Hanover, PA. "Uncle Bill" was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bill was member of the American Legion Post 14. He loved sports, participating in basketball, softball, golf and most recently pickleball. His hobbies included reading and watching his teams live or on television. He was a fan of the Dodgers, Dolphins, Celtics, Steelers, Notre Dame and St. Joe's Basketball. He enjoyed watching movies and his favorite game show Jeopardy. One of his greatest loves was his English Bulldog, Gemma (Lil G).
Contributions in his memory may be made to the MidAtlantic Bulldog Rescue (MABDR), PO BOX 155, Belmar, NJ 07719 or the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, PO BOX 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005
William "Bill" F. Staub, 72, of The Villages in Florida, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Patricia (Pattie) Maitland Staub for over 20 years.
Bill was born in McSherrystown, PA on July 9, 1947, the son of the late Francis X and Mary Jane (Shekell) Staub. He attended St. Josephs grade school and Hanover Senior High School. Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force. He worked as a banking executive, retiring from Wells Fargo in 2007. During retirement, he enjoyed working at Havana Golf and Country Club in The Villages.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kristie (Staub) Harris and her husband Cliff of Dover, PA, a granddaughter Natalie Jane Harris, Stepson John Hagerman and his wife Joyce of York New Salem, PA, their children Logan, Morgan and Madison, Stepdaughter Jodyee Hagerman of Towson, MD and her children Maxwell, Macy, and Mason, Brothers James Staub and wife Sally of The Villages, FL, Edward Staub and wife Elizabeth of Hazleton, PA, John Staub and wife Fay of Bishopville, MD, Joseph Staub and wife Erin of Reading, PA, Sisters Nancy (Staub) Brooks and husband Barry of Myrtle Beach, SC and Sharon (Staub) Balotin and husband Matt of Hanover, PA. "Uncle Bill" was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bill was member of the American Legion Post 14. He loved sports, participating in basketball, softball, golf and most recently pickleball. His hobbies included reading and watching his teams live or on television. He was a fan of the Dodgers, Dolphins, Celtics, Steelers, Notre Dame and St. Joe's Basketball. He enjoyed watching movies and his favorite game show Jeopardy. One of his greatest loves was his English Bulldog, Gemma (Lil G).
Contributions in his memory may be made to the MidAtlantic Bulldog Rescue (MABDR), PO BOX 155, Belmar, NJ 07719 or the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, PO BOX 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.