William Garrett
Hanover - Rev. William H. "Bill" Garrett, 83 of Hanover passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Marianne (Lefever) Garrett.
Born September 23, 1937 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Charles W. and Helen M. (Anthony) Garrett.
Bill served 39 years in pastoral ministry and retired in 2002. In 2006, Bill and his wife moved to Homewood at Plum Creek. He was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Hanover, active in United Methodist Men (UMM) and the Covenant Brothers. Additionally, he taught Adult Sunday School. He was also a member of the Eastern PA Conference Retirees Association of the United Methodist Church and The Phi Beta Club. Bill volunteered with the Changing Lives Shelter of the Hanover Council of Churches and was a former member of the Lions Club. Music was a huge part of Bill's life, and he loved to share his musical gifts with others. He sang in the First UMC Senior Choir, the Hanover Community Singers and shared his piano skills in many ways in his community of Homewood. Most of all, he is remembered as a gentle spirit who impacted countless lives through his faith, compassion and kindness.
In addition to his wife, Rev. Garrett is survived by 3 children: Susan R. Kalbaugh (wife of the late Karl) of Falls Church, VA, Scott A. Garrett and his wife, Linda of Wallingford, PA and Michelle R. Tomczak and her husband, Anthony of West Reading, PA; 1 sister, Amelia J. Garland and her husband, Doug of Pleasant Hill, PA as well as 7 grandchildren: Devon, Nathan, Stephen, Reed, Carly, Owen and William.
A private family burial will be held in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. A public memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) by visiting www.umcmission.org
or by mail at UMCOR; P.O. Box 9068; New York, NY 10087-9068 or to the Benevolent Fund of Homewood at Plum Creek; 425 Westminster Ave.; Hanover, PA 17331.
