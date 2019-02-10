William "Jerry" Geiselman



Hanover - William J. "Jerry" Geiselman, 92, husband of Jane E. Jacobs Geiselman, entered into God's eternal peace on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek.



Born on Tuesday, June 22, 1926, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Raymond L. and Evelyn E. Hemler Geiselman. A graduate of Gettysburg College, he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Jerry retired from Emeco Industries after 36 years of employment. He served with the U.S. Army during World War II in the Pacific Theatre and was a member of Harold H. Bair American Legion Post #14.



In addition to his wife of 68 years, he is survived by a son, David R Geiselman and his wife, Cathy, of Hanover; and two grandchildren, Briana Gaumer and her husband, Ben, of Lewistown and Christian Geiselman of Spring Grove. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a son, Steven E. Geiselman and a sister, Winifred Muntz.



The funeral was held at 11 AM Friday, February 8, 2019 at Homewood Chapel at Plum Creek with The Rev. Dr. Joel B. Hummel officiating. Burial was at Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors rendered by The Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



The Geiselman family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Homewood for the excellent care given to Jerry.



The family suggests that in lieu of flowers or memorial donations, friends can honor him by extending an act of kindness to someone the world has forgotten.



