|
|
William H. Gebhart
Hanover - William H. Gebhart, 89, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was the husband of Marie A. (Noel) Gebhart who died May 26, 2015.
Born June 28, 1930 in Adams County, he was the son of William J. and Theresa C. (Klunk) Gebhart.
Bill retired from Francis E. Klunk Electrical Contractor after many years of service. He was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica in Hanover and the McSherrystown Fish and Game Association. Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed gardening, growing fruit trees, his dogs and anything pertaining to the outdoors.
Surviving is his sister, Cosmos Worley of Hanover and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by ten siblings, Rita Rinehart, Natalie Greenholt, Margaret Hayes, and Gerald, Regis, Joseph, Paul, Carl, Frederick and Richard Gebhart.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown with prayers at 4:00 p.m.
Contributions in memory of William may be made to Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA 17331 or the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020