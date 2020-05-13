|
|
William H. Hull
Hanover - William Harry Hull, 73, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.
Born in Hanover, PA, on December 23, 1946, he was the son of the late Harry and Dorothy (Kretz) Hull. William was the loving husband of Karen K. (Powell) Hull with whom he shared twenty-three years of marriage.
William was a member of Hanover Church of the Brethren, Hanover, PA.
William was a farmer and later worked as a maintenance man at the North Hanover Mall for six years. He was a member of the McSherrystown Home Association and the Hanover Home Association.
William enjoyed race cars and racing.
In addition to his loving wife, Karen, William is survived by his children, Christine Bechtel of Hanover, PA, Jennifer Hull of Downingtown, PA, Mike Hull of Hanover, PA, Jeremy Barrett of Hanover, PA, Jennifer Barrett of Carlisle, PA, Laura Barrett of South Dakota, and Daniel Barrett of York, PA; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Thomas Hull and Pat Stegos both of Hanover, PA.
Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
Published in Evening Sun from May 13 to May 14, 2020