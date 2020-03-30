|
William H. Markle
Hanover - William H. Markle, 93, of Hanover, PA, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Brethren Home Community, New Oxford, PA.
Born July 4, 1926 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Clayton S. and Mabel M. (Kaltreider) Markle. William was the loving husband of the late Mabel M. (Miller) Markle with whom he shared 68 years of marriage until her passing on January 14, 2015.
William was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA, the Hanover VFW Post 2506, the Harold H. Bair Post 14 American Legion, and the Hanover Elks Lodge #763.
Mr. Markle was a technician for Sears for many years until his retirement in 1989. He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served his Country proudly during WW II.
In his free time, William enjoyed (at age 93) working on tractors and mowers. Also loved watching his game shows on TV and attending the grandchildren's sports and activities.
William is survived by his sons, Ronald E. Markle and his wife Jean of Greensboro, NC, James R. Markle and his wife Debbie of York, PA, four grandchildren, Chad Markle and partner Pamela Middleton, Lori Reader and her husband Mark, Jason Markle and his wife Brooke, Joshua Markle and fiancé Jessica Fink, four great-grandchildren, Griffin and Sydney Reader and Adelaide and Cordelia Markle and his three sisters, Lettie Hess of Hanover, PA, Margaret Hoffheins of New Oxford, PA, and Nancy Nester of Littlestown, PA. He was preceded in death by brother Floyd.
In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service and burial for William will be conducted at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. At a later date a celebration of life service will held at Trinity Church United Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of William may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020