William Houser
Hanover - William "Bill" F. Houser, 81 of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Columbia Cottage of Hanover. He was the loving husband of Shirley J. (Dell) Houser; together they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 2nd.
Born Thursday, August 25, 1938 in New Oxford, he was a son of the late Emry and Madalyn R. (Hassler) Houser.
Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather; he cherished his family and loved spending time with them. Bill served in the United States Army and then had a career for 47 years with Hanover Borough, retiring in 2008. In his free time, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, going on walks around town but most of all he loved to go out dancing with his wife. Bill was a member of the McSherrystown Moose, the Hanover American Legion, Hanover Home Association and the Republican Club.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by two daughters, Cindy J. Naugle of Hanover, Sandy L. Foerster of Hanover; two granddaughters, Rebecca L. Murray of Hanover, Brittany E. McWilliams and her husband Eric of Hanover; three great grandchildren, Austin D. Murray, Molly M. Murray, Riley J. McWilliams and a nephew, Danny Houser of Philadelphia.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at Columbia Cottage; their compassion and care throughout the last year are deeply appreciated at this mournful time.
A service to celebrate the life of William will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Kevin D. Orewiler officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Friday from 6 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
If you are unable to attend the funeral in person you can watch the funeral service live by visiting www.wetzelfuneralhome.com and clicking on the link to Bill's obituary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association South Central PA Chapter, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205 Harrisburg PA 17110 or to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10305
To share memories of William "Bill" F. Houser, view a video tribute and to watch the service, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.