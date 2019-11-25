|
|
William J. Groft
New Oxford - William J. Groft, 89, entered into God's eternal care, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at The Brethren Home Community. He was the husband of Helen E. (Timmins) Groft, his wife of 63 years.
Bill was born February 25, 1930, in New Oxford, the son of the late Charles I. and Mary P. (Staub) Groft.
Bill was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
In addition to his wife Helen, Bill is survived by two daughters, Amanda L. Meckley of Hanover, and Michele A. Trone and her husband Michael of New Oxford, three sons, Gregory J. Groft and Christopher M. Groft and his wife Michelle, all of New Oxford, and Gerald F. Groft and his partner Anthony Bucher of Lewisberry, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and a sister, Margaret Wagaman of York. He was predeceased by a daughter, Diane M. Snyder, a son-in-law, H. Allen Meckley, four brothers, Richard, Harold, Charles and Donald Groft, and four sisters, Nadine Stuller, Doris Hockensmith, Barbara Hess and Mary Gebhart.
Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10 AM, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St, New Oxford, with Rev. Lawrence McNeil officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with prayers at 4 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019