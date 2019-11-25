Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Resources
More Obituaries for William Groft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Groft

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Groft

New Oxford - William J. Groft, 89, entered into God's eternal care, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at The Brethren Home Community. He was the husband of Helen E. (Timmins) Groft, his wife of 63 years.

Bill was born February 25, 1930, in New Oxford, the son of the late Charles I. and Mary P. (Staub) Groft.

Bill was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

In addition to his wife Helen, Bill is survived by two daughters, Amanda L. Meckley of Hanover, and Michele A. Trone and her husband Michael of New Oxford, three sons, Gregory J. Groft and Christopher M. Groft and his wife Michelle, all of New Oxford, and Gerald F. Groft and his partner Anthony Bucher of Lewisberry, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and a sister, Margaret Wagaman of York. He was predeceased by a daughter, Diane M. Snyder, a son-in-law, H. Allen Meckley, four brothers, Richard, Harold, Charles and Donald Groft, and four sisters, Nadine Stuller, Doris Hockensmith, Barbara Hess and Mary Gebhart.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10 AM, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St, New Oxford, with Rev. Lawrence McNeil officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with prayers at 4 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -