William J. Groft
Gettysburg - William J. Groft, 74, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital.
Bill was born December 27, 1945, in Hanover, the son of the late Harold F. and Mary A. (Carbaugh) Groft.
Bill was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Bill is survived by his children, Maxine A. Groft and her husband Brian Baernstein of Westminster, MD, Mary Ann Smith and her husband Thomas of Dauphin, Eric W. Groft and his wife Brandi of Boston, MA, and Elizabeth C. Shallenberger and her husband Jay of Atlanta, GA, four grandchildren, Rebekah Smith, Paul Smith, Grant Shallenberger and Jake Shallenberger, two brothers, James E. Groft and Ronald E. "Pork" Groft, both of New Oxford, and two sisters, Bonnie Stauffer of New Oxford, and Kathy Noel of Hanover. He was predeceased by a brother, John C. "Jack" Groft.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Roots for Boots, PO Box 213, New Oxford, PA 17350. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2020