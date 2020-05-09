Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for William Groft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Groft


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Groft Obituary
William J. Groft

Gettysburg - William J. Groft, 74, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital.

Bill was born December 27, 1945, in Hanover, the son of the late Harold F. and Mary A. (Carbaugh) Groft.

Bill was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

Bill is survived by his children, Maxine A. Groft and her husband Brian Baernstein of Westminster, MD, Mary Ann Smith and her husband Thomas of Dauphin, Eric W. Groft and his wife Brandi of Boston, MA, and Elizabeth C. Shallenberger and her husband Jay of Atlanta, GA, four grandchildren, Rebekah Smith, Paul Smith, Grant Shallenberger and Jake Shallenberger, two brothers, James E. Groft and Ronald E. "Pork" Groft, both of New Oxford, and two sisters, Bonnie Stauffer of New Oxford, and Kathy Noel of Hanover. He was predeceased by a brother, John C. "Jack" Groft.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Roots for Boots, PO Box 213, New Oxford, PA 17350. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -