William J. Hockensmith Jr.
Hanover - William J. Hockensmith, Jr., 84, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Joann L. (Jacoby) Hockensmith who died August 28, 2017.
Born September 30, 1935 in Hanover, he was the son of the late William J. Hockensmith Sr. and Anna L. (Wagaman) Hockensmith.
Bill was retired from ESAB with 40 years of service. After retirement he worked the past 17 years at the Hanover YMCA as the Building Supervisor. Bill was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, McSherrystown Home Association, New Oxford Social Club, Hanover and McSherrystown Fish & Game Association. Bill enjoyed life and spending time with his friends and family. Bill proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War.
Surviving are two children, Cynthia A. Hockensmith of Hanover, Michael E. Hockensmith and wife Cheryl of New Oxford; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Hockensmith of Wellsville; and a step-son, John Feeser III and wife Janet of AZ; six grandchildren, Robert Shower, Steven Shower, Chad Hockensmith, Heather Metka and husband Michael, Daniel Feeser and Melissa Feeser; and a sister, Patricia Boone and husband Alvin of New Oxford. Bill was preceded in death by a son Brian J. Hockensmith.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with Rev. Michael Reid officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received at the funeral home on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to the time of the service.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019