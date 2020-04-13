Resources
Hanover - William J. Jacoby, 59, of Hanover, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Rose M. (Strausbaugh) Jacoby to whom he was married 32 years.

Born June 12, 1960 in Hanover, he was the son of Thomas and Judith (Sanders) Jacoby of Glenville.

Bill previously worked at Conewago Concrete in Hanover as a cement truck driver, and was a member of the Hanover Moose. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved playing cards.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents is one brother, Terrance Jacoby of Glen Rock; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Randolph and Christopher Jacoby.

Services and burial for Bill will be held privately at a later date.

Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
