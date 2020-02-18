|
|
William Lance Landauer, of Biglerville, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Cross Keys Village in New Oxford. He was 75 years old. He was born Sunday, Oct. 15, 1944 in Jersey City, NJ, the son of the late Harry L. and Viola A. (Edgar) Landauer.
Lance graduated from Central High School of Philadelphia in 1963. He received his B.S. in Education and his Masters in Counseling from Shippensburg University.
He became a guidance counselor, teacher and administrator, serving at the Atlantic City, N.J., school system, Chambersburg Area Senior High School, and Northern High School, before arriving at Conewago Valley School District in the mid 1970's. While there, he earned his Doctorate in Education from the University of Pennsylvania and became superintendent. During 14 years in that position, the drop-out rate fell from 6% to 2%, the rate of students seeking post-secondary education rose from 20% to 50% and basic skills ratings rose from the 25th to the 75th percentile.
Lance retired from Conewago Valley in 1997. He'd been an adjunct professor at Western Maryland (McDaniel), Messiah and Dickinson colleges. At Dickinson, he became a fulltime professor in the Education Department. He retired from this second career in 2010.
He was a fiercely loyal friend, a wise advisor, and a loving father, grandfather, and husband. He had a great sense of humor. Lance always knew what you needed and when, even if you didn't. He gave without expectation. He loved Labrador Retrievers and was a devoted fan of the Philadelphia Phillies.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anne (May) Landauer. He is also survived by three sons, Paul L. Landauer, husband of Susan (Grance) Landauer of Gettysburg, Christopher L. Landauer, husband of Kimberly (Redding) Landauer of Biglerville and William E. Landauer of Harrisburg and four grandchildren, Caitlyn, Matthew, Rachel and Sarah. He was preceded in death by a brother, Harry L. Landauer, Jr.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 22 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., Biglerville with Rev. Linda Summers officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 and , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
