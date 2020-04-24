|
William L. "Poodles" Warner
Hanover - William L. "Poodles" Warner, 88, of Hanover, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Brethren Home Community.
Born June 5, 1931 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late John H. and Margaret A. (Meckley) Warner. William was the loving husband of Phyllis M. (Gobrecht) Warner with whom he would have shared 65 years of marriage on July 30, 2020.
Mr. Warner was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA, and the White Rose Polka Dancers.
Bill was a 1950 graduate of Eichelberger High School where he lettered in football on the 1949 team. He served his country proudly in The United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.
Mr. Warner retired from Utz Quality Foods, Inc. in 1995 after 32 years of service as a dock clerk in the warehouse. He enjoyed bowling, was an avid golfer, enjoyed going to the beach with his group of friends, but he especially enjoyed the trips with his family.
In addition to his wife Phyllis, Bill is survived by six children, Carol Wilson and husband Robert of Hanover, PA, Karen Rambo of Mt. Joy, PA, Stephen Elicker and wife Barb of Hanover, PA, Kevin Warner and wife Jayne of Las Vegas, NV, Nelson Warner and wife Jackie of Hanover, PA, and Robin Lumsargis and husband Jason of York, PA; 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, Douglas Warner; one brother, Roland Warner; and one son-in-law, Ronald Rambo.
In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the COVID-19 virus, a public service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Bill's name to Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331 or the York County S.P.C.A., 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, Pennsylvania, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020