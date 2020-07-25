1/1
William L. Warner
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William L. Warner

Hanover - William L. "Poodles" Warner, 88, of Hanover, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Brethren Home Community.

Born June 5, 1931 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late John H. and Margaret A. (Meckley) Warner. William was the loving husband of Phyllis M. (Gobrecht) Warner with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.

Mr. Warner was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA, and the White Rose Polka Dancers.

Bill was a 1950 graduate of Eichelberger High School where he lettered in football on the 1949 team. He served his country proudly in The United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.

Mr. Warner retired from Utz Quality Foods, Inc. in 1995 after 32 years of service as a dock clerk in the warehouse. He enjoyed bowling, was an avid golfer, enjoyed going to the beach with his group of friends, but he especially enjoyed the trips with his family.

Bill is survived by six children, Carol Wilson and husband Robert of Hanover, PA, Karen Rambo of Mt. Joy, PA, Stephen Elicker and wife Barb of Hanover, PA, Kevin Warner and wife Jayne of Las Vegas, NV, Nelson Warner and wife Jackie of Hanover, PA, and Robin Lumsargis and husband Jason of York, PA; 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, Douglas Warner; one brother, Roland Warner; and one son-in-law, Ronald Rambo.

A graveside service to celebrate and remember Bill's life will be held 11 AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery, Corner of Boundary and Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA. The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 AM, Friday at the cemetery. All who come are asked to wear a mask, but please dress casual and comfortably.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Bill's name to Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331 or the York County S.P.C.A., 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, Pennsylvania, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rest Haven Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rest Haven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved