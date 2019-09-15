Services
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
1965 - 2019
William Leight Obituary
William Leight

Hanover - Billy was born on June 12, 1965 and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Billy was 54 years too young and was loved by so many friends and family. He loved to help others in times of need, whether assisting with 9/11 efforts, doing work with FEMA in hurricane disaster zones, to assisting families getting loved ones to medical care in times of need. Billy was a wonderful loving Father, Grandfather, Brother and friend to many.

Billy was a devoted father to Christopher Leight and his wife Kaitlyn and to Timothy Leight and his wife Cortney. Grandfather to Olivia, Evan, Emma, Elaina and Ethan. Son of the late Charles and Ruth Leight, Brother to Barbara and her husband James Ward and to Cathy and her husband Daniel Arnold. Uncle to Jacqueline and her husband Zach Smith, Allyson and her husband Jesse Olsen, Matthew, Christian, and Danielle Arnold.

A service to celebrate the life of Bill Leight will be held at 11:00am, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Pastor Shawn Berkebile officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be from 5 to 8pm on Sunday and again from 10am until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.

To share memories of Bill Leight, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
