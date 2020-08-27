1/1
William Menchey
William Menchey

Hanover - William W. "Bill" Menchey, Jr., 70, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover, PA. He was the loving husband for 24 years of Linda K. (Strausbaugh) Menchey, who passed away July 3, 2015.

Born August 9, 1950 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late William W., Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Small) Menchey.

Bill served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam War earning the National Defense Service Medal. He was employed for a number of years with Madison Square Furniture, Hanover and later with Bookspan in Hanover retiring in 2012. Bill enjoyed watching wrestling and playing games on his phone. He also loved his pet cats "Binx" and "Huggins".

Mr. Menchey is survived by his daughter, Michelle L. Menchey and her companion, Eric Shorb of York; his siblings, Joe, Robert and Dave Menchey all of Hanover, Kathy Laughman of Hanover and Darlene Rickrode of Littlestown; and a number of nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by four brothers; Mike Menchey, Dan Hippensteel, John Menchey, and Raymond Bechtel, II.

A graveside service for Bill Menchey will be held at 10:00am Monday, August 31, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery, corner of Boundary and Westminster Aves., Hanover with Rev. David DeLong officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, face masks are requested.

For those desiring, contributions in memory of Bill Menchey can be made to "The Central PA Humane Society", 1837 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona, PA 16602.

To share memories of Bill Menchey please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
