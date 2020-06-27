William P. Kepner
William P. Kepner

Hanover - William P. Kepner, 85, of Hanover entered into God's eternal care on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and family. He was the husband of Johanna M. (Sipling) Kepner to whom he was married 54 years.

Born May 19, 1935 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Louise (Long) Kepner.

Bill retired from ESAB after more than 30 years of service. He was a 1954 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Hanover and a member of the McSherrystown Home Association, Hanover Home Association and the New Oxford Social Club. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, especially at Rehoboth Beach, tinkering around the woodshop and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife is one daughter, Gwendolan Harman and husband Jeffrey of Abbottstown; two grandchildren, Travis Harman and wife Brandy and Amber Buchkoski and husband Tom; four great-grandchildren, Aydan, Brynlee, Ainsley and Bodhi.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Michael P. Reid officiating. Following cremation, burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover with military honors provided by Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received for a viewing Tuesday, from 5:00 p.m. to the time of the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to his caregivers at AseraCare Hospice for the excellent care given to Bill and his family.

Contributions in memory of Bill may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 44 Bowman Road, York, PA 17408.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com








MEMORIAL EVENTS
