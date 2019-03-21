Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Christ Church
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church
Littlestown, PA
Littlestown - William R. "Bill" Arentz, 48, of Littlestown, died Monday, March 18, at York Hospital. He was the fiance of Pam J. (Straley) Shuler. Born Aug 16, 1970 in Gettysburg, Bill was the son of the late Clair E. & Dawn (Strevig) Arentz. He was a 1988 Littlestown High School graduate and was the self employed owner of Arentz Services.



Surviving in addition to his fiance are his children: Nathan H. Arentz, Jacob M. Arentz and Hannah K. Arentz, all of Littlestown; his brother Clair J. Arentz & Vicki of Littlestown; his sisters Diane E. Gross & Michael and Mona L. Herring & Dave, all of Littlestown and Barbara K. Woods & James of New Bloomfield and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman; loved the outdoors and going to Nestling Pines Lodge in Pottersdale with family and friends.



Funeral Service is Monday, March 25, at 11 A.M. at Christ Church, Littlestown, with Michael Olinger of New Life House of Worship, officiating. Viewing is Sunday 2 - 5 P.M. at Christ Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Pam Shuler, 3531 Baltimore Pike, Littlestown, PA 17340 to help defray funeral expenses. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 21, 2019
